Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Shares Up 1.1%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.82. 2,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Several research firms have commented on CGIFF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

