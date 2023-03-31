Chiliz (CHZ) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Chiliz has a market cap of $818.14 million and $58.77 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,768,673,450 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

