Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Chimerix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $106.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $5.39.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Chimerix had a return on equity of 113.54% and a net margin of 509.01%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 77.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

