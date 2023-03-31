China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,423,400 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 10,723,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

CHFFF stock remained flat at $0.42 during midday trading on Friday. China Everbright Environment Group has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

