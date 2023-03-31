China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,423,400 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 10,723,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance
CHFFF stock remained flat at $0.42 during midday trading on Friday. China Everbright Environment Group has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.
About China Everbright Environment Group
