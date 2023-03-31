China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) Trading Down 0.9%

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 1,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

China Index Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

Institutional Trading of China Index

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Index by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,956,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 472,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of China Index by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

China Index Company Profile

China Index Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate information and analytics service platform. Its services span across data, analytics, promotion, and listing services. The company was founded by Tian Quan Mo on August 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

