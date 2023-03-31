Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE CCL opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.