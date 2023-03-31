Chiron Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,193,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.71.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

