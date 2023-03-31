Chiron Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

