CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Shares Down 0.6%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.44. 35,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 36,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
