Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.53. The company had a trading volume of 667,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.10. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.08.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.