Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $241.00

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Chubb (NYSE:CBGet Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.08.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $193.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.10. The company has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.