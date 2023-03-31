Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $241.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.08.

Shares of CB stock opened at $193.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.10. The company has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

