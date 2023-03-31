Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Shares Down 2.6%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNNB Get Rating ) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.43% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal banking, lending, and business banking services. It operates principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cincinnati Federal. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

