Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Shares Down 2.6%

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNBGet Rating) dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Cincinnati Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNBGet Rating) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.43% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal banking, lending, and business banking services. It operates principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cincinnati Federal. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

