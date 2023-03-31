Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Shares Down 2.6%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Cincinnati Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.
Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile
Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal banking, lending, and business banking services. It operates principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cincinnati Federal. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
