Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.70-12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74-8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.73 billion. Cintas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.70-$12.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $496.09.

Cintas Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $467.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

