Citigroup Cuts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $13.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StoneCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Price Performance

NASDAQ STNE opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,021,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 75.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,737 shares during the last quarter. Kora Management LP raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 98.2% during the second quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,643,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth $44,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.