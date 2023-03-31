Citigroup Lowers DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $8.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.15.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $900,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 273.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after buying an additional 2,202,775 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.