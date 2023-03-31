Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 447 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,424,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,202,637. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

