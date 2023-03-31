Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 5,919 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 169.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,217. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $92.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

