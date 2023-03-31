Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,150,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

