Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,224 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 97,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $54.47. 2,303,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,744. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

