Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

BA stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,177. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.85. The stock has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 185.84 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

