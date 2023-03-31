Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $1.53 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after buying an additional 78,652 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,562,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,273,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,212. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

