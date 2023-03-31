Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 58,837 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,837 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 96,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.70. 101,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,852. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.53.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.