Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 448.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. 12,346,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,708,176. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.