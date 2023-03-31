Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Down 32.0% in March

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,500 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 540,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clever Leaves

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Clever Leaves by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Stock Down 6.9 %

Clever Leaves stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 112,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,275. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. Clever Leaves has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.93.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.