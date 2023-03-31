Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) is Touchstone Capital Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Touchstone Capital Inc. increased its position in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,859 shares during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coda Octopus Group were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CODA. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CODA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.07. 9,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.15. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.39%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Coda Octopus Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Coda Octopus Group Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets.

