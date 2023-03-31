Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Short Interest Up 22.5% in March

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,050,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. 1,090,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,477. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $544.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $14.11.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 138.24% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
