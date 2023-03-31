Community Bank of Raymore Has $3.54 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Evergy accounts for 1.3% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in Evergy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,312. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

