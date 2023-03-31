Community Bank of Raymore Has $476,000 Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 150.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

