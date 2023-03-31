Community Bank of Raymore Increases Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 305.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,880 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. 8,035,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,691,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.33%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

