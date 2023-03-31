Community Bank of Raymore Invests $316,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.50. 1,238,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,121. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

