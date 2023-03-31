Community Bank of Raymore Purchases 45,830 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 364.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,830 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 205,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NCR Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.