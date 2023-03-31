Community Bank of Raymore Sells 93,930 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,930 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises 3.9% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore owned 0.15% of NRG Energy worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NRG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 548,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

