Comparing 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) & Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Playtika shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 8X8 and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 0 1 0 0 2.00 Playtika 0 9 2 0 2.18

Volatility & Risk

Playtika has a consensus target price of $15.65, indicating a potential upside of 43.22%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than 8X8.

8X8 has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playtika has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and Playtika’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $740.78 million 0.61 -$175.38 million ($0.94) -4.23 Playtika $2.62 billion 1.53 $275.30 million $0.70 15.61

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -14.75% -57.21% -8.04% Playtika 10.53% -101.86% 9.50%

Summary

Playtika beats 8X8 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

