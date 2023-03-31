Comparing UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMB Financial and NewtekOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.69 billion 1.68 $431.68 million $8.87 6.61 NewtekOne $86.24 million 3.72 $32.31 million $1.34 9.72

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NewtekOne. UMB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.5%. UMB Financial pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NewtekOne pays out 209.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UMB Financial and NewtekOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 NewtekOne 0 3 0 0 2.00

UMB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $95.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.86%. NewtekOne has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.57%. Given UMB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than NewtekOne.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and NewtekOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 25.56% 16.33% 1.12% NewtekOne 37.47% 13.29% 5.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of NewtekOne shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of NewtekOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewtekOne has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UMB Financial beats NewtekOne on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services. The Institutional Banking segment is a combination of banking services, fund services, and asset management services provided to institutional clients. The Personal Banking segment combines consumer banking and wealth management services offered to clients and delivered through personal relationships and the firm’s bank branches, ATM network, and internet banking. The company was founded was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

