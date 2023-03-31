Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $37,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

