Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Update

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,700 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the February 28th total of 553,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Concentrix Stock Up 1.8 %

CNXC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday.

CNXC traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.17. The company had a trading volume of 35,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,099. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. Concentrix has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $199.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.