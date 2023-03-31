Concentrix Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.0 %

Concentrix stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $199.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.80.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. On average, analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNXC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1,657.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after buying an additional 355,127 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 131.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after buying an additional 116,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Concentrix by 47.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after purchasing an additional 99,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

