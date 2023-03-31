Conflux Price Reaches $0.41 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $498.90 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001459 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,265.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00316028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.00554531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00072057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.21 or 0.00435901 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,691,545 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,658,607,797.769923 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.42133881 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $511,679,887.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.