Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Up 26.7% in March

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Conformis Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,456. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Conformis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Conformis

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

