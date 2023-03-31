Connable Office Inc. Grows Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 66.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,877,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 39,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,217,000 after buying an additional 280,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Primo Water by 374.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 231,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primo Water

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,458,263.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,458,263.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,313,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,980. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Primo Water Stock Performance

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Primo Water stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 1.05. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

See Also

