Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Update

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the February 28th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Connect Biopharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 118,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,300. Connect Biopharma has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
