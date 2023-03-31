ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.62.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $99.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

