Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.04. The company had a trading volume of 619,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,576. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

