Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Constellation Software Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:CSU traded up C$55.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2,545.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,462. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,783.98 and a 12-month high of C$2,548.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2,351.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$2,144.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSU shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,600.00 to C$3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,650.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,687.50.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Featured Articles

