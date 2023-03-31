Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $142.45

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $142.45 and traded as high as $144.44. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $144.39, with a volume of 3,861,686 shares.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average of $142.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,752 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 37,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

