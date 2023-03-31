Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 3,835 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.10.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Corner Growth Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 43,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 29.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 354,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 79,925 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.9% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,616,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 83.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 901,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 410,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 309,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.