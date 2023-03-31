Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,870 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,561. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.