Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Shares of IWO traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.48. The stock had a trading volume of 194,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.13. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $265.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

