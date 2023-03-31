Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. 12,658,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,448,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.