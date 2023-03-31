CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,245 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $20,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in CoStar Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

